Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Light Up Social Media with Engagement

Vanessa Mdee is officially off the market after her actor/musician boyfriend Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi put a ring on it.

In a video shared on social media, Rotimi goes down on one knee before popping the question “Will you marry me?” An emotional Vanessa said yes before she accepts the ring and lips with her beau.

Rotimi and Mdee have been in a relationship from October 2019 since they confirmed rumours after being spotted on baecation in Miami. Mdee has since relocated to Atlanta to stay with Rotimi.

Mid this year, Mdee announced that she had shelved her music career, terming the industry as demonic. Through her podcast “deep dive”, Mdee recounted her years in the music industry admitting that she had been drinking every day at the time.

She recently appeared on Rotimi’s music video “Love Somebody” which featured a modern view of Adam and Eve.

The two lovebirds have since taken to social media to share the news with their fans.

