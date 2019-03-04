CS Henry Rotich Disputes DP Ruto’s Sh7 Billion Claim On Dam Scandal, Puts Figure At Sh20 Billion

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has negated Deputy President William Ruto on the claims that only Ksh7 billion was paid out for the building of the now controversial dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

Confirming in an advertisement, Rotich stated that nearly Ksh20 billion was spent as advance payment to begin building the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

The Treasury CS affirmed that up to Ksh19.8 billion had been paid to different firms in the two projects on various dates as at the end of last year.

He added that the amount paid were fees paid out as part of the agreement before work could begin on the dams.

Last week, the DP had accused the investigators of exaggerating the amount of money lost in the scandal, arguing that the amount in contention was Ksh7 billion and not Ksh21 billion.

Claims which have now been contradicted by the Treasury CS.

In a quest to defend the Treasury from accusations of overseeing a bad deal, Rotich noted that the payment made came from a loan acquired for the dams.

The CS stated: “The role of the National Treasury is confined to mobilizing resources to finance government projects.

“For the said dams, the responsible ministry and the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) forwarded to the National Treasury the projects for funding,” he asserted.

