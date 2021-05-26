Ex-Treasury CS Rotich Charged Afresh in Sh11 Billion Arror, Kimwarer Dams Saga

Former National Treasury CS Henry Rotich has been charged afresh in the Sh11 billion Kimwarer and Arror graft case.

Rotich appeared before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Wednesday, alongside other accused persons.

The prosecution presented a new charge sheet after making amendments to the old one. Former PSs Kamau Thugge and Susan Koech were some of the names stricken out of the new charge sheet.

Kamau and Koech will now testify against Rotich.

Read: 52 Witnesses Set To Testify Against Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich

The DPP has also removed the names of 20 Italians who are said to have worked with an Italian insurance firm, SACE. The foreigners who are yet to be traced will be charged separately.

Rotich and the co-accused persons have denied the new charges as read out to them by Ogoti. The court heard that the prosecution will not be introducing new evidence.

“Currently there are two active cases, we had indicated we have no intention whatsoever to consolidate the two as much as they may share some accused persons, majority of the accused persons are different in the two cases,” DPP said.

Earlier, the EACC distanced itself from investigations that unearthed the Arror and Kimwarer dams saga.

Read Also: Rotich Accused Of Illegally Paying Italian Company Ksh11 Billion In Arror And Kimwarer Dams Saga

EACC Vice-chairperson Sophia Lepuchirit told the Senate that the investigations were done by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Ms Lepuchirit held that the PS should not have been left off the hook, since a PS has the authority to incur expenditure.

“EACC had nothing to do with the investigations. We have also discussed among ourselves how the PS, who has the authority to incur expenditure, was let off while a CS, who has no financial portfolio, is still facing charges,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu