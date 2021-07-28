Rooney’s Job In Danger After Photos Of Him With Semi Naked Women Emerged

Wayne Rooney’s job at Derby hangs precariously as images of his night out emerge while police have dropped the investigation that he was blackmailed.

“It’s 50-50. The club is extremely upset by the images that have emerged. As ­manager he must lead by example, on and off the field. That is the very least they expect from him,’ said a source is quoted by The Sun.

Read: Man United Legend Rooney Officially Retires From Football, Ventures Into Coaching

Rooney was pictured in a room, appeared to be asleep in a sitting position, with a company of women in a hotel room.

The Manchester United legend claimed he was blackmailed, but pictures have now emerged putting him in compromising position.

Rooney, 35, is married to childhood sweetheart Coleen with whom he has four kids.

