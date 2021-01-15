Man United Legend Rooney Officially Retires From Football, Ventures Into Coaching

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has retired from football and taken up his first role as head coach.

The 35-year-old called it quits on his career to take over Derby County as permanent manager, signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

He already worked as interim coach at Derby since the end of November after former manager Phillip Cocu parted company with the club.

“When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom I was completely blown away by the potential of Derby County Football Club,” he told the club’s official website.

Read: Like Father Like Son: Rooney Junior Joins Man United

“The Stadium, Training Ground, the quality of the playing staff and the young players coming through and of course the fan base that has remained loyal and supportive.

“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me.

“To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone in involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.”

Rooney already oversaw nine matches in total, recording three victories and four draws along the way, between the end of November and early January.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu