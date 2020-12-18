in SPORTS

Like Father Like Son: Rooney Junior Joins Man United

Wayne Rooney’s son is following in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

Kai, 11, was pictured alongside his dad and mum Colleen putting pen to paper on a contract at the Old Trafford club.

Wayne – who played for United from 2004 until 2017 – wrote on Instagram: “Proud day. Kai signing for Man Utd. Keep up the hard work son.”

 

Kai was also pictured holding up a United shirt with the number 10 on the back – the same number his dad wore.

Former England international Wayne is United’s all-time leading scorer with 253 goals from 559 appearances.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kai RooneyManchester UnitedWayne Rooney

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cryptocurrency

Kenya Emerges Second In Africa After Trading Sh6.1 billion in Virtual Currency in the Last Five Years

Netflix Appoints Zimbwabean Tycoon, Strive Masiyiwa to its Board of Directors