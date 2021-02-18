Rongo Man Who Defiled 13-year-old Girl Sentenced To 5 Years In Jail

Evance Onyango, a Rongo man who defiled a 13-year-old schoolgirl has been sentenced to 5 years in jail.

Onyango appeared before Rongo Resident Magistrate Raymond Langat and pleaded guilty for the offense.

He was thus found guilty of violating Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006. The act states that “Any person who commits an indecent act with a child is guilty of the offense of committing an indecent act with a child and is liable upon conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years.”

The incident is said to have taken place earlier this year in January at Nyarombo village, Dede location, Awendo Sub County.

Seven witnesses had been lined up to testify in the case.

The incident comes at a time when the country has recorded a spike in defilement and teenage pregnancy cases.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed chiefs to register all pregnant school girls across the country so that they could be able to access pre and post-natal care.

This was confirmed by the then Education Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia adding that the Head of State directed the National Crime Research Centre to come up with a report regarding the high cases of child abuse in the country.

“All the chiefs and their assistants have been directed to register all the pregnant schoolgirls and ensure they do not fail to access maternal healthcare,” Kinuthia said.

The President has raised concerns over the stigma and cost that come about with teen pregnancies hence made the directive to avert crises that are related to birth complications. Consequently, the directive indicated that the identities of all those responsible for teen pregnancies would be revealed.