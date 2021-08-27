Done Deal! Ronaldo Returns To Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Old Trafford is complete subject to “personal terms, visa and medical,” Manchester United has co confirmed.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The 36-year-old was heavily linked to a move to United local rivals, Manchester City, but the the Citizens backed off at the last minute.

Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

