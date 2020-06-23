Ronaldo On The Mark As Juventus Resume Title Defence

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus resumed their Serie A title defence with victory at mid-table Bologna.

Juve, who have won the past eight titles, are four points clear of Lazio, who visit Atalanta on Wednesday.

Ronaldo gave Juve the lead with a penalty after Matthijs de Ligt was fouled by Stefano Denswil.

Paulo Dybala curled home an excellent second from Federico Bernardeschi’s backheel but Juve ended with 10 men following Danilo’s red card.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were in control in the second half and could have scored more with Bernardeschi hitting the post and Ronaldo having a goal ruled out for offside.

But their problems at left-back continued. Alex Sandro is injured, and Mattia de Sciglio pulled up during the game holding his hamstring. He was replaced by Danilo, who will now be suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

Juventus had played twice since the Italian season restarted following the coronavirus pandemic without scoring. They drew 0-0 with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final before winning on penalties – and then lost the final to Napoli on spot-kicks after another goalless draw.

They made numerous errors at the back against Bologna, who could not take advantage, but fully deserved a fourth consecutive Serie A win.

