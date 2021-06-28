in SPORTS

End Of an Era? Ronaldo Kicks Armband After Euro 2020 Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo Throws Armband After Portugal Defeat. [Courtesy]

Defending Euro champions Portugal failed to progress in this year’s edition exiting at the round of 16 at Belgium on Sunday.

Eden Hazard’s 42nd minute thunderous strike made all the difference as the Reds stormed into the quarters beaming with confidence.

However, for Portugal skipper and record goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow.

Read: Out! Defending Champs Portugal, Netherlands Kiss Euro 2020 Goodbye

The Juventus star couldn’t hide his dejection, removing and kicking the armband on the floor as he charged into the dressing room after the final whistle, prompting the question did we see the last of him in the Portuguese strip?

