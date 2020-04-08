Ronaldinho Released From Detention After Paying Hefty Bail

Ronaldinho has been set free after a month’s detention in Paraguay after paying Kshs170 million bail.

His brother Roberto Assis on the other hand parted with Kshs85 million for his freedom.

The duo was arrested March 5 in possession of fake passports.

It was claimed they could spend up to six months in jail for as long as the investigation into their case would take, and were denied an earlier bail request.

However, Paraguayan authorities requested that both remain under house arrest until the investigation is over, and Ronaldinho and his brother will have to stay in a hotel in Asuncion.

The prosecutors agreed to the conditions presented by his Ronaldinho’s lawyers despite previously denying bail.

Police are understood to still be investigating to what extent, if any, the brothers could be involved in a money laundering scheme involving businesswoman Dalia Lopez, who had arranged their trip to Paraguay.

Ronaldinho and his brother have claimed all along that they did not know the passports, which they believed to be gifts, were fake.

They had travelled to Paraguay for some charity work, as well as to launch the former Brazil talisman’s latest book Genio de la Vida (Genius of Life).

