SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri To Vie for Karasani MP Seat

Captain Ronald Karauri, the CEO of betting firm Sportpesa, has formally launched his candidacy for the Kasarani parliamentary seat.

On Wednesday, Karauri expressed confidence that he will be their representative on August 9.

“I have officially announced my bid and I am asking for your votes,” he said.

He urged Kasarani residents to vote for leaders who will begin to transform their lives alongside him.

Also declaring interest in the Kasarani MP seat was rapper Jackson Makini alias Prezzo.

“Wengi wao wanaenda studio kupiga picha kama wamevaa tai na wamekunja shati kuwafunika macho. Tusiwe vipofu. KASARANI it is wangu!,” said Prezzo via social media.

“Na Chama ntawapeleka rieng ila cha msingi…Deadline ni 6th Feb. Chezeni ki nyinyi. Sitawangusha.”

The seat is currently held by Mercy Gakuya who contested for the seat on a Jubilee ticket in 2017.

Karauri joins a long list of celebrities who have declared interest in elective posts including Jalang’o, comedian MC Jesse, singers Frasha and Gabu of P-Unit, Rufftone among others.

