in NEWS, POLITICS

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri To Vie for Karasani MP Seat

ronald karauri kasarani
SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri. [Courtesy]

Captain Ronald Karauri, the CEO of betting firm Sportpesa, has formally launched his candidacy for the Kasarani parliamentary seat.

On Wednesday, Karauri expressed confidence that he will be their representative on August 9.

“I have officially announced my bid and I am asking for your votes,” he said.

He urged Kasarani residents to vote for leaders who will begin to transform their lives alongside him.

Read: From Grace To Grass: Here’s A List Of Kenyan Internet Celebrities Whose Rise To Fame Abruptly Came To An End

Also declaring interest in the Kasarani MP seat was rapper Jackson Makini alias Prezzo.

“Wengi wao wanaenda studio kupiga picha kama wamevaa tai na wamekunja shati kuwafunika macho. Tusiwe vipofu. KASARANI it is wangu!,” said Prezzo via social media.

“Na Chama ntawapeleka rieng ila cha msingi…Deadline ni 6th Feb. Chezeni ki nyinyi. Sitawangusha.”

The seat is currently held by Mercy Gakuya who contested for the seat on a Jubilee ticket in 2017.

Read Also: Rufftone on Why He’s not Vying for Nairobi Senate Seat on ODM Ticket

Karauri joins a long list of celebrities who have declared interest in elective posts including Jalang’o, comedian MC Jesse, singers Frasha and Gabu of P-Unit, Rufftone among others.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kasarani MPRonald KarauriSportpesa

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

jagoal joins k.sharks

‘Jagoal’ Joins K. Sharks From Gor Mahia
Mendy

Photos: Warm Welcome As Mendy Joins Chelsea After Afcon Victory