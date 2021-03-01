Rogue Matatu Driver Frederick Owino Caught On Camera Harassing Motorist Freed on Sh90,000 Cash Bail

Fredrick Owino, a rogue matatu driver, who was filmed harassing a female motorist, has been granted Sh90,000 cash bail.

Owino, who was arrested in Thika on Saturday after the video went viral on Saturday morning, was arraigned at Makadara Law Courts on Monday and charged with malicious damage and a traffic offence.

He pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

In the armature video recorded by the victim, Owino is heard exchanging words with the motorist before hitting the car from the side and then crashing the windscreen before speeding off.

“You can take videos all you want. I will hit your vehicle and will not pay for the damages,” he said in Swahili before driving off.

The victim is said to have recorded a statement with police leading to the arrest of the accused.

The driver’s vehicle was also impounded.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) had also promised to take action against Owino after uproar from members of the public.

Still in the courts, another man was on Monday arraigned for abusing a female pedestrian and attempting to attack her with a panga.

According to a police report, Martin Njoroge was speeding behind the Nation Centre building in the Central Business District and almost hit Rael Cheruto who was walking.

When he was confronted by Cheruto, Njoroge reportedly abused the victim before threatening to attack her with a panga.

Njoroge, who appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, was charged with causing disturbance.

He denied the charges and was freed on a cash bail of Sh10,000 or bond of Sh25,000.

