Rogue Matatu Driver Caught On Camera Breaking Motorist’s Windshield Arrested in Thika (Video)

A rogue matatu driver that intentionally crashed into a private motorist’s vehicle has been arrested.

The driver who is yet to be named was nabbed in Saturday in Thika.

In a video that has since gone viral, the suspect exchanged words with the motorist before hitting the car from the side and then crashing the windshield.

He is heard threatening the motorist before taking off.

“You can take photos and videos all you want. I will hit your vehicle and will not pay for the damages,” he said before leaving the scene of incident.

Arrested in Thika. Thank you for the shares and above all special regards to the base commander Kahawa West. @Ma3Route @DCI_Kenya @KenyanTraffic pic.twitter.com/BQwFBlySvr — Ma†e †ongola ™ (@Mate_Tongola) February 27, 2021

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) responded to the public outcry noting that they were hunting for the rogue driver.

[Courtesy]This comes weeks after a woman succumbed to her injuries after being pushed out of a moving matatu.

Judy Wanjiku Nyaga was thrown off the vehicle by the tout after he demanded Sh200 for fare.

Nyaga, a former employee of Equity Bank, Ruiru Branch, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Ruiru.

She would later complain of severe migraines prompting her family to rush her to Thika Level 5 Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Memba Sacco matatu would later be traced to Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

The driver and tout are, however, still in the wind.

