Rogue Cop Arrested After Narrowly Escaping Death In Illegal Raid At Thika Liquor Store

A senior police officer has been arrested after narrowly escaping death following an illegal raid gone wrong in Thika within Kiambu County on Wednesday evening.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Thursday that the rogue cop was among three people who raided a liquor store in Thika’s Runda estate demanding bribes.

Police Inspector Davis Simiyu of Kikuyu police station and his accomplices had walked to Heisenberg wines and spirits masquerading as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials.

After conducting a thorough ‘inspection’ of the liquor store, DCI said, the trio turned to the owner David Mathenge and accused him of failing to issue Electric Tax Register (ETR) invoices to customers and selling products with fake excise stamps, after which they demanded a hefty bribe.

“All this while, a visibly disappointed group of the characteristic young men who hover around liquor stores was all eyes, watching the unfolding events from the periphery as the purported KRA staff ransacked their local. They were not happy,” DCI said.

When Mathenge remained adamant that he was a diligent taxpayer operating his business legitimately, the three attempted to arrest him.

He raised alarm after suspicion that the three were frauds.

This attracted the already agitated group of young men who came running, baying for the blood of the three.

Two of the suspects managed to escape using a getaway car but Simiyu was cornered and given a thorough beating.

The suspect was rescued by police officers on patrol who heard the commotion and rushed to the scene.

It is after an interrogation that the officers established that Inspector Simiyu was a rogue cop on interdiction, DCI said.

DCI established that the suspect is facing three court cases at the Nakuru and Milimani Law courts, for the offences of impersonating KRA officials.

During the arrest, police recovered a fake KRA identification document from Simiyu.

He is being processed for arraignment to face personation and forgery charges.

