Rogue Agent Sneaks Kolwa Falcons Player Viola Anyango To Tanzania

Kolwa Falcons coach Zack Odida is unhappy with a “rogue” agent who allegedly sneaked one of his players to Tanzania.

Viola Anyango was recently unveiled at Serengeti-based Alliance Academy, but Zack is adamant proper procedures were not followed.

“I learnt about it when I was being congratulated on a WhatsApp group where we discuss women’s football,” Zack said.

According to the coach, an agent known as Kizito took Viola for a tournament in Migori never to return her.

“The next thing we saw were pictures of her unveiling which circulated on social with people congratulating me for the move, but I didn’t have anything to do with it,” he added.

Since the player was still on contract at the time of the transfer, Zack has tried to engage the agent to get his club compensated to no avail.

“The agent is dodgy, he wanted us to give him the contract of the player so that he can negotiate with Alliance Academy on our behalf, but we can’t trust him since he never followed the right procedures from the start.”

Kolwa Falcons plays in the Nyanza regional women’s league.

The team is self-sponsored and it is through such transfers that they can get money to continue nurturing more talents.

The club is weighing options on the next course of action for redress.

