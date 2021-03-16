RMS Journalist Robin Njogu Dies Hours After His Mother’s Passing

Royal Media Services (RMS) journalist Robin Njogu is dead.

Njogu, a veteran Radio Citizen reporter, is said to have died hours after his mother’s passing. Reports indicate that he succumbed to Covid-19 while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru mourned Njogu as a “consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country.”

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Robin Njogu and his mum. Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comfort his family,” CS Mucheru wrote on social media.

I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Robin Njogu and his mum. Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comfort his family. — CS Joe Mucheru EGH (@mucheru) March 16, 2021

Njogu, an avid golfer, worked at Capital FM and later moved on to RMS where he scaled the ranks to become the News Managing Editor.

Here are some of the tributes:

My heart bleeds this morning, I have lost a friend, a brother and a mentor. Robin Njogu gave me my first Job on radio fresh from the village with no experience and a heavy accent but he never gave up on me. Fly with the angels my friend. pic.twitter.com/XES5Me1Clq — Trevor Ombija, HSC (@TrevorOmbija) March 16, 2021

Been trying to digest news of the death of @robinnjogu since last night. Learnt a lot from your days at Capital fm. You taught me a lot as my boss at RMS. You pushed me to become the best. Became a friend. Sad you left hours after your mum. I’m gutted! Go well fellow golfer! 😭 pic.twitter.com/7eX8me2noC — Mac Otani 🇰🇪 (@MacOtani) March 16, 2021

Gutted to learn about the demise of one of the most authoritative journalists in Kenya. Rest in peace, @robinnjogu .

These are difficult times for everyone. — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) March 15, 2021

I am deeply saddened by the demise of radio journalist Robin Njogu. I worked with Robin for many years managing radio news and this is a huge loss to the Royal Media Services family and the media fraternity. May God be gracious with his soul. — Farida Karoney, EGH (@Faridakaroney) March 16, 2021

I shall miss you comrade, you leave me with great memories when we were planning to revisit… Rest at Eternal Peace @robinnjogu #RobinNjogu pic.twitter.com/AzAwt56LAn — Vidija Patrick (@VidijaPatrick) March 16, 2021

I’ve never met a kinder, gentler and more committed journalist and radio man like @robinnjogu! So sad to learn of his passing on. — Manwa Magoma (@ManwaMagoma) March 15, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu