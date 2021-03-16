in NEWS

RMS Journalist Robin Njogu Dies Hours After His Mother’s Passing

robin njogu
RMS Journalist Robin Njogu. [Courtesy]

Royal Media Services (RMS) journalist Robin Njogu is dead.

Njogu, a veteran Radio Citizen reporter, is said to have died hours after his mother’s passing. Reports indicate that he succumbed to Covid-19 while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru mourned Njogu as a “consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country.”

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Robin Njogu and his mum. Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comfort his family,” CS Mucheru wrote on social media.

Njogu, an avid golfer, worked at Capital FM and later moved on to RMS where he scaled the ranks to become the News Managing Editor.

Here are some of the tributes:

Robin NjoguRoyal Media Services

