PHOTO: Brazilian Coach Roberto Oliveira Arrives To Take Over As New Gor Mahia Coach

Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo has arrived in the country to take over at Gor Mahia.

Robertinho, as he’s fondly known, will replace Finnish Steven Pollack, who mutually parted ways with the club on Friday.

The former Brazilian international will prepare the team ahead of CAF Champions League starting November.

Gor Mahia have been training for close to a month now ahead of the continental assignment.

In 2018, he was the firm favourite to succeed Briton Dylan Kerr, but he chose to stay at Rayon Sports of Rwanda after he was offered an improved package.

He is remembered for masterminding a painful 2-1 win against Gor Mahia in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup group stage at Kasarani Stadium.

The 60-year-old is vastly experienced and has coached in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Robertinho, who played for several clubs in his native Brazil and Europe as a striker, was capped once by the Seleção in 1980 against Paraguay.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu