Robert Sumbi, Kakamega County Chief of Staff Dies of COVID-19

Kakamega County Chief of Staff, Robert Sumbi has succumbed to COVID-19 today morning, Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Reports indicate that Sumbi had been admitted at the County Referal hospital and had been receiving treatment for the past one week.

He was among the county staff who had contracted COVID-19 forcing governor Wycliffe Oparanya to shut down operations at the county headquarters due to increasing cases.

Taking to Twitter, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala commemorated Sumbi as a hard worker who was committed to efforts of making Kakamega a better county.

“It is with profound shock that I have received the news of the demise of my friend, brother and colleague in public service, the late Robert Sumbi, Chief of Staff, Kakamega County Government. Robert was a selfless hardworking man who committed his efforts to a better Kakamega,” Malala wrote.



It is with profound shock that I have received the news of the demise of my friend, brother and colleague in public service, the late Robert Sumbi, Chief of Staff, Kakamega County Government.

Robert was a selfless hardworking man who committed his efforts to a better Kakamega.

Robert was a selfless hardworking man who committed his efforts to a better Kakamega. pic.twitter.com/XRIfiDCj5q — Cleophas Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) October 29, 2020

Yesterday, sittings at Kakamega County assembly were also suspended after 3 MCAs contracted the virus.

Governor Oparanyan thus banned all public gatherings and political meetups in a bid to contain the virus spread.

Ideally, in Bungoma County, the County Assembly will remain closed for a further 14 days effective Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after six ward representatives and seven staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, Speaker Emmanuel Situma said the Assembly was closed two weeks ago as a precautionary measure before mass testing was done on MCAs, staff and other service providers.

Following the recently confirmed infections, the Speaker advised all MCAs and members of staff to self isolate in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday reportedly convened an urgent crisis meeting, on the top of the agenda being the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases surpassed the 50,000 mark with 16 patients reported dead in 24 hours.

