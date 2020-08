in NEWS Robert Ouko’s Widow, Christabel Ouko, Killed in a Grisly Road Accident The widow of the late former Foreign Affairs Minister, Robert Ouko, has been killed in a road accident along Kericho – Kisumu road. READ ALSO: Nyong’o Wants Inauguration Money Set Aside For Police Brutality Victims According to eye-witnesses, the Robert Ouko’s widow was driving back home from Kisumu at around 3pm when the accident occurred.

Remains of the car

Christabel Ouko was the widow of the slain former minister whose body was discovered around Got Alila in Koru after he disappeared form home. The killing happened more than 27 years ago.

She is remembered as someone who was passionate about education and empowering the local communities.

She built a modern library in the village as a way of remembering the late Dr Robert Ouko.