Robert Ouko’s Brother Mbaja, Who Accused Moi Of Trying To “Cover Up” Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister’s Murder, Dies In U.S.

Robert Ouko’s brother Eston Barack Mbaja is dead.

Mbaja’s brother, Maurice Seda, told K24TV, that the deceased passed away on Monday aged 79 while receiving treatment at a United States of America (USA) hospital.

“His wife and children, who live with him in the US, took him to hospital last week after he suffered a stroke, sadly, my brother succumbed to the stroke yesterday, ” said Seda.

Plans are underway to have his body flown to Kenya for burial.

“He will be laid to rest in Nyahera, Kisumu West Sub-County, ” he added.

Mbaja is survived by a wife and four children.

In past interviews, Mbaja had linked the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s administration to the cold blood murder of his brother, Ouko in February 1990.

He claimed he knew people who killed Ouko, whose mutilated body was found at the foot of Got Alila, 2.8 kilometers from Ouko’s ancestral home in Muhoroni, Kisumu County.

Before he was found dead, Mbaja claimed that his brother left a note saying was being taken to see high ranking government officials, including one he had accused of corruption.

According to Mbaja, Ouko’s note read that on February 13, 1990, four men had come to take him to then-Energy Minister Nicholas Biwott and Hezekiah Oyugi, who was the permanent secretary for state internal security in the office of President Moi.

Mbaja also claimed that Moi tried to cover up the notorious political murder by offering him a job.

He detailed that he was tortured after he refused the offer. He later fled the country to the US and only returned after Moi left office in 2002.

The former foreign affair minister’s brother alleged that Moi promised him a cabinet position if he made a public statement calling for the investigation into his brother’s death to stop.

Ouko’s murder remains unsolved 30 years later.

A Scotland Yard detective who investigated the killing concluded that Ouko was murdered because he was probably about to expose corruption by ministers.

