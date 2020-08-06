Goalkeeper Robert Mapigano Ditches Gor Mahia For Tanzania’s Azam FC

Goalkeeper Robert Mapigano has left Gor Mahia on mutual agreement for Azam FC in his native Tanzania.

Mapigano, who’s future at K’Ogalo was doubtful over nonpayment, requested to be released, a wish the club granted.

“Mapigano wrote a letter to the club requesting to leave and we agreed to that request allowing him to pursue his interest in Tanzania,” said Rachier, Gor Mahia’s chairman.

Cash strapped Gor Mahia have not paid salaries for five months and could lose more players if nothing happens soon.

Apart from Mapigano, the record KPL champions have already lost striker Boniface Omondi to Wazito FC.

Mapigano, who joined Gor Mahia last year, has already passed medicals and will, from anytime from now, be unveiled as Azam FC player.

