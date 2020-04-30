Robert Kibochi Appointed Chief of Defence Forces To Succeed General Samson Mwathethe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has promoted Lt General Robert Kibochi to a General, and consequently appointed him the Chief of Defence Forces effective May 11, 2020, to replace General Samson Mwathethe who will be going to retirement.

In a raft of changes announced today, President Kenyatta also promoted Major General Levi Mghalu to a Lt. General and Brigadier Jimson Mutai to Major General.

Lt. Gen. Levi Mghalu has been appointed as Vice Chief of Defence Forces and Maj. Gen. Jimson Mutai appointed Commander of the Kenya Navy, both to assume their positions on May 11.

Mwathethe was appointed to the position in May 2015 to replace General Julius Karangi., and is set to retire on May 11.

“I take this opportunity to thank you, Gen. Samson Jefwa Mwathethe, EGH, MBS, DCO, NDC (K), PSC’(uk), for the exemplary service you have rendered to our country, in your capacity as the Chief of Defence Forces. Since your appointment as the Chief of Defence Forces five years ago, we have seen significant expansion in our military and enviable improvement in the defence capability of our forces,” said President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta termed Mwathethe as a well rounded person, with the capacity to provide quality leadership in other initiatives of national importance, lauding him for steering the “Blue Economy Implementation Standing Committee”.

General Mwathethe was supposed to retire last year, but President Kenyatta extended his term by one year.

