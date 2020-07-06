City Pastor Robert Burale Hospitalized After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Popular city pastor Robert Burale has tested positive for COVID-19.

This he revealed in a lengthy Facebook post detailing his battle with the deadly virus that crossed the 8,000 mark today.

The always dapper preacher said that just like many Coronavirus victims, he had no idea where he contracted the virus.

According to him, he developed breathing problems on Wednesday last week when he was rushed to Nairobi Hospital.

He was tested for the respiratory disease and needless to say, the results came back positive.

The doctors, in personal protective equipment (PPE) explained the situation to him after which he was sent to the isolation ward.

“We’ll for two days, Ladies and Gentlemen, still in shock, you are taken to a treated lift. It opens for you and you are briefed, “When the lift opens you will find somebody waiting for you” and I find a gentleman dressed in the full PPE…(this I only see in movies )…Kudos to Nairobi Hospital…..He immediately calmed me down and walked me to the bed…..As I walked through I saw grown men fighting for their lives …I was scared …VERY SCARED.

“For two days I fought for my life under the great care of the Doctors and Nurses at Nairobi Hospital….I saw the Hand of God…My progress is good ..My vitals are responding well…” he said.

Burale, a father of one, cautioned those still in denial about the existence of Covid-19 saying, “May God have mercy on you.”

He also urged Kenyans to pray for medics in the frontline and to be responsible after president Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the cessation of movement order.

Burale did, however, note that his daughter is okay.

“Please be careful..The battle is the Lords ..We shall overcome. I humbly ask for your prayers. I shall stand TESTIFY. May the Lord have mercy on All of Us. Please the responsibility is now on You and I …stay safe,” he continued.

So far some 8,067 people have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

2,414 others have recovered while 164 persons have succumbed to the virus.

