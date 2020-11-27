3 Suspected Robbers Caught On Camera Terrorising Nairobi Residents Killed In Shootout With Police

Police in Nairobi on Thursday night gunned down three robbery with violence suspects at Kwa Mbao area in Kariobangi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were killed after a shootout with a team of detectives. One suspect managed to escape.

The four, DCI said, had been captured on camera committing various robberies in the past.

“Two months ago, a University student lost his life in the hands of the gangsters within Buruburu, ” DCI said in a tweet on Friday.

In one of the CCTV footages shared by the DCI, thugs can be seen committing violent robberies.

Two pistols, rounds of ammunition, spent cartridges, and an unregistered motorcycle were recovered during the Thursday night operation.

