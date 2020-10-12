4 More Robbery With Violence Suspects Arrested After Luring Turkish National Through Online Dating Site

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four more people linked to robbery with violence by way of luring unsuspecting victims through online dating sites to their dens before torturing and extorting money from them.

The four were arrested on Sunday evening at Ruaraka Shopping Centre in Nairobi.

They are Bernard Mbunga, Fredrick Mutiso Mutua, Catherine Mumbi Kivuva and Kelvin Nzioki.

According to the DCI, detectives based in Lang’ata who have been pursuing the case raided a house within Ruaka, only to find a Turkish national being subjected to torture by Mbunga and Mutua.

The foreigner is said to have been lured to the house by the third suspect, Catherine, after an online date.

The police said that the fourth suspect (Nzioki) was arrested at the Ruaka Cooperative Bank ATM booth, having the victim’s ATM cards and pins ready for transactions.

He had allegedly withdrawn some cash from the victim’s M-Pesa account.

The first suspect (Mbunga) is linked to the first incident that happened a week ago where an Indian national was robed over Ksh453,000 at Imara Daima.

Two people were arrested during the incident.

One of the suspects, Mary Mukii Kioko, is said to have met with the victim through the dating site on September 22 and lured him to the house in Muimara estate where three other men joined them. The suspects later tortured the victim to coerce him into revealing his ATM and Mpesa PINs.

“It has since been established that the first suspect (Bernard Mbunga) was wanted after escaping through a perimeter wall in an earlier incident where an Indian national was robbed in like manner at Imara Daima, before recruiting the new team that has been nabbed today, ” said DCI.

“A Coop Bank PDQ machine and assorted mobile phones confiscated, with the victim being taken for medical attention.”

All suspects are in custody pending arraignment.

