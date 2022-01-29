Robbery Suspects Shot After Snatching Detective’s Phone At Allsops

Two suspected robbers are nursing injuries after snatching a phone from a detective at the Allsops interchange along Thika Road.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the duo stole a phone from a detective driving an unmarked police vehicle on Friday evening.

“The robbery suspects who were shamelessly snatching mobile phones from motorists at the Allsopps interchange last evening, met chief inspector Elizabeth Lumumba in her element after snatching a mobile phone from her driver Corporal Hassan Mbwana,” narrated the DCI.

Detective Lumumba who is attached to the Anti Narcotics unit together with a colleague in the back seat ordered the suspects to stop.

They defied the orders prompting the officers to fire their weapons. They sustained gunshot wounds in the legs but continued to flee towards Ruaraka.

“This attracted the attention of other motorists who emboldened by the presence of the sleuths equally leapt out of their vehicles and joined in the chase, oblivious of the danger they had exposed themselves to,” added DCI.

Joining in the chase were irate bodaboda riders who rained blows on the suspects whose lives currently hang in the balance.

“It took the intervention of the Officer Commanding Ruaraka police station and a contingent of his officers to calm the infuriated crowd and rescue the suspects, from their moment of death that had already beckoned,” added the top detective.

As soon as they are discharged, Kinoti said, the miscreants will be charged in accordance with the law.

