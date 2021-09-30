Robbery Suspect Set Ablaze by Irate Mob in Murang’a

A robbery suspect, 30-year-old Joseph Karanja was set ablaze inside a pit latrine in Murang’a by an irate mob.

In a series of tweets by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect had reportedly committed the offense on Tuesday and went into hiding.

Residents aware of his atrocities started a manhunt for him while baying for his blood.

“A robbery suspect lost his life in the most painful manner after he was burnt alive today morning in Gatanga, Murang’a county. The suspect identified as Joseph Karanja, 30, had committed the robbery last night and went into hiding, leaving irate residents baying for his blood,” the DCI said.

At the crack of dawn, the residents got hold of his hideout and set out to trace him. Karanja was hiding a few meters from his father’s compound.

Upon being spotted, the suspect attempted to flee and jumped inside a 10-feet pit latrine but it was all in vain as the angered residents resorted to burning him inside the pit.

They quickly collected firewood and other materials and burnt him inside the pit.

“Meanwhile, the agitated mob was gathering firewood and other flammable materials which they threw into the pit and started a fire, killing the suspect on the spot,” the DCI added.

Authorities have cautioned members of the public against taking actions into their own hands while urging them to report such cases for legal and constitutional processes to be followed.

