Robbers Steal Ksh2.3 Million After Raid At Prime Bank In Nakuru

Police are currently pursuing a gang of five members linked to a robbery incident at Prime Bank offices in Nakuru County.

The thugs raided the bank located at the Westside Mall on Wednesday afternoon, getting away with Ksh2.3 million.

The bank manager, in a police report, said the five stormed into the banking hall wielding a homemade gun, hammer, knives and a panga.

They took hostage nine members of staff who were on duty and locked them inside the bank’s toilets before ransacking the offices.

The stolen money was in the tellers’ cash drawers.

Read: Kisumu: All Robbers in Equity Bank Raid Escape Despite Heavy Police Presence

A bank teller is reported to have been injured after being hit with a hammer during the incident. The staffer was rushed to hospital, treated and discharged.

Police who responded to the scene managed to recover a homemade gun, hammer, mobile phone and a Ksh1,000 note from the scene.

The bank has in recent years been a target of robbers in the country.

In January last year, robbers made away with Ksh3.5 million after raiding Prime Bank’s Mombasa Road branch.

Read Also: Police Arrest Two Over Cooperative Bank Foiled Robbery In Githurai

In a daring robbery caught on camera by witnesses, six men gained entry into the bank premises and took strategic positions at the compound, one with a pistol at the gate, before they walked away with bags believed to have contained the cash.

Two police officers and a cashier were arrested in connection with the robbery.

The officers from the Critical Infrastructure Unit were on guard duties at the bank when the robbery occurred in the afternoon of Monday, January 18, 2021.

Six months later, five suspects were arrested after an alleged plot to raid Prime Bank located in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Read Also: Two Police Officers, Cashier Arrested Over Robbery At Prime Bank

The suspects were arrested in the dead of the night as they allegedly planned to break into the bank in July 2021.

Police said the suspects had booked themselves into Angle House on Ukwala Lane within OTC area which shares a wall with the bank.

your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...