Robbers Shoot Dead KBC Editor Betty Barasa At Her Ngong’ Home

Journalist and video editor at KBC, Betty Barasa has been confirmed dead after she was shot during a robbery in her house in Ngong’.

Star reports that Betty was shot at Ololua area. Shortly after she arrived at her home, there was a gang that was waiting at the entrance hence forced their way into the compound as the gate was opened.

She had recently moved into a new house and after duty, she headed home to her husband and three children.

The family intimates that three men had been waiting for her, two of whom were armed with AK47 rifles.

The gang followed her until she parked her car and led her into the house at gunpoint.

One of the gunmen is said to have demanded cash from Betty and ordered her to take him to the bedroom upstairs.

The other two gunmen were keeping watch in the sitting room where the other family members were.

Apparently, a confrontation ensued upstairs which led to the gunman shooting Betty on the head at a close range.

One of the bullets went through with a spent cartridge recovered from her clothes.

The gunmen then grabbed the journalist’s laptop and mobile phone after the shooting and flee.

According to witnesses, there have been increased cases of insecurity in the region as many new houses are coming up, some unfinished hence a hideout for thugs.

Her body has since been moved to Montenzuma Funeral Home.

