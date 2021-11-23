in NEWS

Kisumu: All Robbers in Equity Bank Raid Escape Despite Heavy Police Presence

Police gain access to the premises where the Equity Bank robbery took place in Kisumu town on November 21, 2021. [Photo/Courtesy]

Suspected robbers who raided an Equity Bank branch in Kisumu earlier today escaped the scene unnoticed, police have confirmed.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika told members of the press that the robbers believed to have been four in number disguised as clients when all the bank’s staff and clients were evacuated.

They all escaped despite heavy police presence at the scene in the foiled robbery.

Police believe the thugs changed clothes before exiting through the front door with the bank staff and clients.

“We have in our possession a man’s shirt. We suspect that the robbers had a change of clothes and left the banking hall during evacuation of distressed clients,” Mutindika said after calling off the operation on Tuesday afternoon.

The police boss, however, indicated his team is holding some people including bank staff for questioning as the probe into the incident continues.

The armed robbers gained entry into the bank located on Angawa Avenue at around 11:20am.

The thugs lobbed teargas into the bank causing fear among the customers and staff. A fierce gun battle ensued after police arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were also at the scene to help neutralise the situation.

The robbers were holed up inside the bank for hours despite the stand-off.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

