Roads To Be Closed For Sunday’s Standard Chartered Marathon [List]

The National Police Service has released a list of roads set to be closed ahead of this year’s Standard Chartered Marathon.

The international event is scheduled to take place in Nairobi on Sunday, October 31.

In a statement on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the event shall affect transport within the city and environs, inconveniencing motorists and other road users.

Roads that will be affected are; Southern bypass from Carnivore to Dagoreti Corner interchange, which shall remain closed from 1.00am – 2.00pm (estimated end of the marathon).

Road users are also advised to avoid using Mombasa road turnoff to the Southern bypass at Ole Sereni Hotel and also Mombasa road turnoff at ICD which shall remain closed.

“The public is further advised to use main Mombasa Road or alternative routes than those to be closed to avoid inconvenience,” the statement read in part.

“The public’s cooperation during the event shall be appreciated.”

Last year, the charity event attracted over 19,000 participants from all walks of life.

“Since the launch of the Marathon in 2003 only one winner has successfully defended their title. Every year the marathon produces new winners,” a statement on the bank’s website reads.

