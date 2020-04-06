Roadblocks To Be Erected At These Points As Movement Ban Takes Effect In Nairobi

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned movement in and out of Nairobi County and three coastal counties to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

The three coastal counties are; Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale. Here, cessation of movement will take effect on Wednesday 7 pm.

Apart from Nairobi County, the ban was extended to parts of Kiambu county.

According to Uhuru, the Nairobi Metropolitan Area is designated as Nairobi City County, Part of Kiambu County up to Chania River Bridge (Thika), including Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; Part of Machakos County up to Athi-River, including Katani; Part of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong Town; and all other areas as set out in the Order.

“Any person, passenger-carrying bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, automobiles, vehicles, vessels, railway wagons or air crafts shall not be allowed in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa,” he said.

As the stoppage of movement takes effect tonight in the Nairobi Metropolitan area, police will be setting up roadblocks at various points to ensure order.

These roadblocks will be raised at the following points:

1. Small world, Athi River

2. Katani, Mlolongo

3. Kamulu

4. Chania Bridge

5. Garissa Road Makutano Junction

6. Uplands

7. Rironi, Maì Mahiu Junction

8. Ngong

9. Kiserian

10. Isinya

11. Ting’ang’a

In February, however, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had ordered for the removal of roadblocks from all roads.

Officers were left to patrol specific routes, checking on licenses, state of motor vehicles, and ensuring that traffic rules and regulations are adhered to.

“This is the second level of what I started when I took over office. The strategy to introduce mobile traffic checks was arrived at after rigorous discussion. We unanimously agreed that the National Police Service is the enforcing agency of NTSA regulations,” Mutyambai said.

The ban does not in anyway affect the dusk till dawn curfew, the president clarified.

Further, the head of state urged Kenyans to follow guidelines as presented by health practitioners and the ministry of health.

Uhuru also ordered Treasury to use Sh2 billion recovered from corruption cases to cushion the poor in society.

He also announced a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

“We have an additional 16 people who have tested positive bringing the national tally to 158. This virus is unforgiving and must be arrested,” he said, adding that two more people had succumbed to the disease.

This brings the total number of fatalities to 6.

