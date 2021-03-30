Roadblocks Erected In Kogelo As Mama Sarah Obama Set To Be Buried Today

Roadblocks have been erected in Kogelo ahead of Mama Sarah Obama’s burial set to take place today according to Muslim burial rites.

According to Kisumu County Commissioner Michael Ole Tialal, the roadblocks are to necessitate the travel into Mama Sarah’s compound together with her supporters.

Ideally, the move is to contain residents from overcrowding and making their way into the deceased’s compound in conformity with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on funerals as covid-19 cases in the country continue to surge.

Only a few guests will be allowed into the compound to attend the function as directed by the Ministry of Health.

“We have guests from Kendu Bay, which is Obama’s original home,” the burial committee chairman Vitalis Awandu said.

Mama Sarah Obama, the grandmother to former US President Barack Obama died while receiving treatment at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital.

She has passed on aged 99 years.

Her grandson, Barrack commemorated her as a matriarch who was kind and personate about doing good deeds.

“My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable lif,” Barrack wrote on Twitter.



ODM leader Raila Odinga also remembered Mama Sarah as a Matriarch who single-handedly kept the family going after the husband departed.

“In the passing of Mama Sarah Obama, we have lost a matriarch who lived ahead of her time. She single-handedly kept the family going long after the husband departed,” Raila tweeted.

Mama Sarah is set to be laid to rest later today according to Muslim burial rites.

