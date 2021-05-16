RMS Bans Its Staffers From Undertaking “Side-hustles”

The Royal Media Services (RMS) has banned its staffers from undertaking private works (popularly known as side-hustles) such as MCing and featuring in adverts and other promotions.

In a notice dated May 12, 2021, the management dealt a blow to staffers working in the company who make a killing from the works, mostly associated with celebrity news anchors and presenters.

The notice requires that if the staffers have to take up such jobs, they will have to get approvals from the management, a move that could see them share revenues from such works with the station.

“These guidelines endeavor to facilitate and promote the effective and proper use of all talents and staff within the RMS brand umbrella and to protect RMS reputation and brand. This means that common sense must be applied. A strict legal interpretation should not be used to justify accepting an advertiser or sponsor which the guidelines intended to stop,” the notice read in part.

The staffers will however be completely barred from advertising for faith or religious organisations, alcohol products, political parties and their candidates.

They will also be barred from advertising or associating the work they do with their shows or programmes.

“Any advertising that features a programme presenter or regular TV or radio artist should be clearly separated from their programmes,” added the notice.

The new guidelines are meant to safeguard RMS impartiality and brand protection, according to the notice.

“The person from whom approval is sought will consider whether the proposal will meet the principles in these guidelines in particular in relation to the RMS impartiality and brand protection,” added the notice.

RMS owns both Citizen TV and Citizen Radio, which are the leading brands countrywide in terms of audience and advertising revenues.

