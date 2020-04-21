River Nyando Bursts Its Banks, Displaces Thousands of Villagers in Kisumu County

Floods have displaced many who reside in Kisumu County, along the River Nyando forcing many to seek shelter in schools and churches within the area.

According to sources on the ground in Ahero, Apondo, Ayweyo, Nyang’ande, Korowe, Ojola, Karanda and other villages, the River Nyando has now broken banks on both sides forcing the Ahero Market to be vacated and many businesses established along the river to be flooded.

The water level almost got to the top of the bridge while many who decided to build closer to the river after many years of lack of floods have been forced to move to higher grounds.

Other areas affected by the floods include; Kano Mawidhi, Kakola, Kobura, Kochogo and Kolwa.

Farms along the river have been swept, something which makes the villagers fear that they will suffer prolonged periods of hunger as they mostly depend on subsistence farming. The farms were already tilled and maize, beans, peanuts and other crops planted.

Women and children now suffer the risk of an outbreak of diseases such as malaria and cholera.They are the most exposed among the vulnerable groups.

The current floods are coming hot on the heels of the recent movement in Lake Victoria water levels forcing many to abandon their homes in Nduru and Nyang’ande regions.

Area residents are also accusing the county and national governments of ignoring the situation which started some time in November 2019.

They reckon that the governments should have put in place mitigation mechanisms. For instance, locals say a dyke should have been built along the river ages ago.

Residents also want the Korowe, Rabour roads leading to Nyangande to be tarmacked to avert financial siphoning of money meant for their construction.

According to those in the know, millions of shillings are pumped into their construction every so often but the funds on many occasions end up in the pockets of money hungry cartels enjoying political patronage.

On Saturday, a mudslide wreaked havoc at the border of Elgeyo-Marakwet and West Pokot Counties.

As of Monday, 12 people were reported dead, 22 still missing and other 4,000 persons displaced.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans of persisting rainfall in the coming days.

In its latest seven-day forecast – between April 21 and 27, 2020 – has warned of heavier rainfall than what is being experienced across the country.

“People in landslide prone areas especially over the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt Kenya and other hilly areas over the western region should be vigilant. Residents are also advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes,” Kenya Meteorological Department Director Stella Aura said.

