Riruta House Party Turns Tragic as Man Dies After Slipping from Balcony

A house party in Nairobi’s Riruta area turned tragic after a 20-year-old man fell to his death from the balcony.

Gachui Karanja fell to his death while partying in a house in Riruta. He reportedly fell from the fifth floor of the building.

Details, as seen by Kahawa Tungu, reveal that Karanja was talking on his phone on the balcony before a scream engulfed the room followed by a thud.

Gachui Karanja, the son of our cousin Karanja Kiguru passed away after a fatal accident. Please uphold them in prayer. That the God of all comfort will grant them peace. Today's service was at Lavington United Church. God rest his soul in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/zG4lg2JM5S — Stephen Kibe (@kybevybe) March 20, 2022

Upon rushing outside, they found Karanja lying in a pool of blood. According to Nairobi police boss James Mugera, Karanja might have been intoxicated at the time he fell.

The incident happened over the weekend with a requiem mass held on Monday in celebration of his life.

In a similar account of events in January this year, a 20-year-old university student died after partying with friends in Juja, Kiambu County.

In a suspected crime of passion, Taylon Mbuthia, a second-year student at Kirinyaga University, reportedly died after falling from the third floor of Lantana Apartments in Juja town.

Before the tragic incident, the deceased had spent quality time binge drinking with his girlfriend and her other boyfriend.

The DCI recounted that Mbuthia had prior visited his girlfriend Margaret Nyambura, a first-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

They partied and had a good time in the house on Sunday through Monday, together with Margaret's roommate only identified as Shantel and another man identified as Joe Momanyi. However on Monday during the day, they were joined by one Brian Andaki, a fourth-year student at JKUAT, who had come to pick the same girl whom the deceased had gone to see. Police arrested Margaret Nyambura, Brian Andaki, and Joe Momanyi as the main suspects in the death of Mbuthia.

