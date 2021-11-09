Rio Ferdinand Breaks Silence, Calls For Ole Gunnar’s Sacking

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager has been questioned by former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, who called for the “baton to be handed over”.

Solskjaer is under intense pressure following Saturday’s home defeat by Manchester City and the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool last month.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube show, Ferdinand said it might be time for the Norwegian to leave the Old Trafford club, adding he “would leave with his head held high”.

“From where he came in to where he got us at the beginning of this season, I think it’s positive,” said Ferdinand.

Solskjaer has found himself under increased scrutiny after the 2-0 derby defeat, which came 13 days on from the humiliating 5-0 home loss to Liverpool.

United have picked up just four points from their past six league games and are sixth in the table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Read: Keep Them Coming – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Critics

With several United players away on international duty, Solskjaer has returned to Norway to spend a few days with his family, and it is understood he has given his non-international players some time off.

While there is still no indication from Old Trafford that a managerial change is imminent, Ferdinand says he is left “confused” when he watches Solskjaer’s side.

“I look at our team every week and wonder what we are going to do, tactically,” added the 43-year-old, who won six league titles in 12 years at United.

“I don’t see any philosophy or an identity in the United way of playing, whatever that should be from the management. I sit here confused looking at the team.

“When you look at it like that with the summer transfer window we had, we were all sitting here excited, thinking ‘this is where we’re meant to be’.

“I go back to the point. Ole was brought in with the remit to get us back to a point, a moment where you think he’s brought some foundation back. At the beginning of this season we were thinking ‘yes, that’s it’.”

Read Also: Hold Your Horses, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Still Around

Ferdinand also admitted to having never been “fully convinced” of Solskjaer’s ability to lead United back to the Premier League summit.

“I was always deep down a bit sceptical. Could he take us on to be champions? I wasn’t sure, I wasn’t fully convinced, but hoped he would be able to do that.

“But the showing with the squad he accumulated to the beginning of this season and what I’ve seen this season, I just feel that maybe it might be the time now for the baton to be handed over to someone else who can take us on.”

‘United living off history of when they were good’

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton said Solskjaer is being “outcoached and out-thought” by the “top guys” and the former Celtic striker believes there is nowhere for the Norwegian to hide this season after the club’s summer outlay on Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Manchester United are still living off the history of when they were a good team and that’s the issue and there are no excuses, there is nowhere to hide this season,” said Sutton.

“I like Ole, he’s a nice bloke but he’s being outcoached and out-thought by the top guys.

Read Also: Start Your Best Players, Alex Ferguson Subtly Tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sutton also criticised what he feels is a lack of ambition at United, claiming his former club Norwich City have shown more decisiveness by dismissing Daniel Farke after a poor start to the season.

“Norwich are more ambitious than Manchester United because at least they’ve been decisive,” he added.

“Their expectation is to stay in the League but they have made a change, rightly or wrongly, but Manchester United – what is the expectation, are they going to win something with the current manager and this squad? No, everyone can see that.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...