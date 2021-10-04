Ringtone On The Verge Of Losing “Grabbed” Runda Home As Owners Come Knocking

Controversial singer Alex Apoko commonly known as Ringtone is on the verge of losing his expensive Runda home, as the administrator comes knocking.

According to documents in our possession, Ringtonne was given 10 days to leave the home or be forcefully evicted from the multi-million home.

The home, situated on parcel number L.R. 7785/94, previously belonged to Mona Ingegard Bjorklund, a Swedish national who died on July 5, 2007.

The letter dated September 28, 2021 by AGN Kamau Advocates indicates that Ringtone acquired the property fraudulently.

“The provisions of the Law of Succession Act mandatorily requires the administrator of the said estate to collect all the assets thereto and thereafter deal with the same in accordance with the said provisions. It is well within the knowledge of the said administrator and your good self that at all material times you wrongfully, unlawfully and without any color of right whatsoever trespassed upon the estate’s property designate L.R. 7785/94 IS NO. 33637 You continue with such trespass to date Our instructions are to give you notice which we do hereby do requiring you to cease with your acts of trespass forthwith and to hand over the said property to our client through us within 10 days from the date hereof,” the letter read in part.

“If you fail so to do we have firm and full instructions to take out eviction proceedings against you for appropriate orders to be issued to have you removed by yourself, agents, employees, servants, belongings and or otherwise without further reference. We have also been instructed in instituting the same proceedings to seek for damages for trespass mesne profits and other relevant remedies thereto.”

The property measuring 0.537200 hectares has been in Bjorklund’s name since 28 May, 1979, according to the Lands Registrar.







Daniel Carling, the administrator of Bjorklund’s properties, has already filed a case in court seeking to repossess the property from the singer.

“Grant of probate of issued by the Swedish Tax Agency. Sealed in the High Court of Kenya at Nairobi by grant of the Court dated 7th June, 2021 on application by Daniel Carling, C/o Frejavagen 15, 17446, Sundbyberg, Sweden, for the resealing of a Grant of letters of probate issued by the Swedish Tax Agency on 10th June, 2017 to the estate of Mona Ingegard Bjorklund late of Sweden who died at Lausanne, Switzerland on 5th July, 2007,” the court papers read in part.

At one time, Ringtone told The Nairobian that a ‘Mzungu’ left him Ksh500 million property, before later changing the narrative to say that he bought the house through money he got from motivational speaking and stage performances.

He revealed in 2019 that he has another home in Karen.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...