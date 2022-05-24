Ringa High School on the Spot Over Death of Form Two Student

A family is demanding answers from Ringa Boys High School in Homa Bay following the death of a Form Two student.

Rooney Rolex breathed his last on Sunday at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi while undergoing medical tests to determine his ailment.

Speaking to the Standard, the deceased minor’s mother, Jacinta Njeri, accused the school management of lying about her child’s cause of death.

According to Njeri, she was asked to fetch Rolex from school two weeks ago by the class teacher who noted that he needed proper medical care.

The bereaved mother claimed the school and her son gave conflicting information on exactly how long Rolex had been ill.

Read: Top KCSE Student 2012, Edgar Tony, Found Dead

“The school told me that he had been sick for only four days yet the boy said he had been sick for two weeks but the school was reluctant to let me know. I don’t know why that delay occurred,” Njeri told the daily.

She and Rolex travelled back to Nairobi on Friday, after which his condition worsened. She took him to a facility in South C but was referred to Kenyatta Referral Hospital due to his condition.

“A doctor in the hospital told us that the boy had a blood clot in the head. This made us inquire more before we realized that the boy was hit by a metallic rod that had been used for erecting a tent in the school about two weeks ago,” she added.

He was transferred to KNH the same day but succumbed the following day at around 3 p.m.

“Rolex died when he was still undergoing some medical tests,” she continued.

Read Also: Missing Egerton University Student Edward Njage Found Dead

“My son was hit by a metallic rod in the school. I don’t know how this incident occurred and why but it is what caused the clot in his head.”

She now wants the school to clarify on the matter.

“I don’t know why the school has been silent on my child’s sickness. Let them come out and explain,” she said.

But according to the school principal, Augustine Muma, the boy was suffering from an undisclosed sickness which drew the attention of his class teacher.

“The boy died in the hospital after falling ill. We are the people who called the parent before my deputy released her son officially over the medical condition,” Muma said, adding they were waiting on the autopsy report.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...