Rihanna , Pharell William Mourn the Death Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle
/courtesy

The entertainment industry in America ids mourning the death of grammy nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot outside his clothes store in Los Angeles.

Artists took to twitter to mourn the death of Nipsey who was praised for using his influence to improve his community.

Singer Rihanna took to twitter to pay her respect saying that Nipsey Hussle’s death shook her.

Phaell Williams also mourned Nipsey praising him for the work he did in the community.

Two other people were shot during the incident. The raper was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Nipsey Hussle, grew up in south Los Angeles and often talked about being in a street gang during his teenage years. He had since become a community organizer, according to media reports.

Read:Elani Drops The Second Single ‘Jinsi’ Off Their Album, “Colours of Love”

His debut studio album, “Victory Lap” was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Written by Merxcine Cush

