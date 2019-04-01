Rihanna , Pharell William Mourn the Death Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

The entertainment industry in America ids mourning the death of grammy nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot outside his clothes store in Los Angeles.

Artists took to twitter to mourn the death of Nipsey who was praised for using his influence to improve his community.

Singer Rihanna took to twitter to pay her respect saying that Nipsey Hussle’s death shook her.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

Phaell Williams also mourned Nipsey praising him for the work he did in the community.

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

Two other people were shot during the incident. The raper was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Nipsey Hussle, grew up in south Los Angeles and often talked about being in a street gang during his teenage years. He had since become a community organizer, according to media reports.

His debut studio album, “Victory Lap” was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

