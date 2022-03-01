Legendary Rigobert Song Appointed Cameroon Coach

Legendary defender Rigobert Song has been appointed as the new Cameroon head coach replacing António Conceição da Silva Oliveira of Portugal.

Song, 45, will be deputized by former Kenya’s Harambee Stars French coach Sèbastien Migne, a letter from the ministry of sports and physical education confirmed.

The comes after Cameroon finished third in the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon they hosted in January.

The former Liverpool and West Ham defender was the coach of Cameroon’s CHAN team.

His selection points to a growing trend whereby African teams are turning to local solutions to their coaching problems.

The reigning African champions Senegal, Algeria, Nigeria and Burkina Faso are just but a few countries coached by locals.

