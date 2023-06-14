Rights Group Wants Sankok to Resign As EALA MP For Promoting Rape Culture

Women’s rights advocates have accused EALA MP David Sankok of encouraging rape culture.

This comes just days after a viral video promoting the MP’s Osim Country Lodge in Narok stirred uproar.

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) found it appalling and highly distressing that the MP described the lodge as a location to hold women hostage and satisfy sexual cravings.

“Such statements not only perpetuate harmful attitudes but also contribute to a culture of violence and objectification,” National Gender and Equality Commission chairperson Dr Joyce M. Mutinda said.

She added: “We unequivocally condemn this repugnant marketing pitch and demand full accountability for Hon. Sankok’s actions.”

The Rights Group also noted that the legislator’s remarks not only contravened the Sexual Offences Act and the Constitution, but also undermined these basic tenets and maintain a culture that infringes against the rights of women.

The group wants Osim Country Lodge be probed to make sure that it complies with the law and that it treats everyone with respect.

Olomal Loo Ntomonok, a network of women from Maa-speaking regions that works to preserve and protect women, has also described the MP’s statements as abusive, humiliating, and lowering the worth of Kenyan women.

“The statement by the MP advertises the lovers nest as a private source of subjecting women to sexual violence, as well as denying women right to equal protection and treatment in economic, cultural & social spheres,” Angeline Sipraro, Olamal Loo Ntomonok chairperson said in a statement.

"The statement by the MP advertises the lovers nest as a private source of subjecting women to sexual violence, as well as denying women right to equal protection and treatment in economic, cultural & social spheres," Angeline Sipraro, Olamal Loo Ntomonok chairperson said in a statement.

"Hon. Sankok encourages men who spend money on women to expect sex in return as a must, whether or not the woman consents. By removing the ladder, he forces women to consent to sex." The rights group wants the MP to issue an apology and take down the inappropriate video from all platforms. Olomal Loo Ntomonok urged that 'the lover's nest' be shut down and that the MP resign from the EALA for violating Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity, as well as the EALA's basic values.

