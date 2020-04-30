in NEWS

Kiamaiko Rights Activist Michael Njau Reported Missing, Car Abandoned At Githurai Roundabout

A human rights defender and two others have been reported missing.

Michael Njau alias Gorba is a human rights activist at Kiamaiko Justice Centre.

Njau, was in the company of Adan Mohammed Saibu and a taxi driver Samuel Mungai on the day the material day.

 

According to Mungai’s cousin, the three visited his family in Thika before heading back to Nairobi.

They were traveling in a silver Toyota Ractis (REG No. KCX 843M).

It was on Friday, April 24. No one has laid eyes on the trio ever since.

A missing persons report was filed at Thika Police station OB No. 34/25/4/2020.

It was later found that the car they were using had been abandoned at the Githurai roundabout.

The owner of the car reported the matter at Githurai Kimbo Police Station on April 26 under OB No. 26/25/4/2020.

But he was later referred to Githurai Mwiki Police Post where he reported that he had found his car abandoned by his driver, Mungai.

The matter was filed under occurrence book 14/26/4/2020.

The motor vehicle has since been moved from Githurai Mwiki Police Station to Thika Police Station for inspection.

Families of the three men and the Defenders Coalition; a national organisation that works primarily on safety and protection of HRDs in Kenya, is seeking for help from the public to help in tracing the trio.

