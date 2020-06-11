MP Rigathi Gachagua Wants DPP To Probe Video In Which He Is Accused Of Organising Chaotic Protests

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has denied paying off youths to wreck havoc in Karatina town.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the vocal Deputy President William Ruto ally is seen handing two people an unknown amount of money.

In the clip, he orders the two to hire rowdy youths to cause chaos during a planned demonstration in Karatina.

But according to the lawmaker, he handed the money to his friend’s wife.

He was apparently holding a get together for media personalities.

“My generosity is known in Mathira in addition to the respect I have for the family unit,” he explained.

Rigathi, in a statement sought DPP Noordin Haji’s intervention, noting that the video was edited and a fake voice superimposed.

When we say that Ruto and his gang are sponsoring violence in this country, this is what we mean?? Below is @GachaguaRigathi paying goons to wreck havoc in Nyeri. @DCI_Kenya @RadioCitizenFM @MiIIicentOmanga#WakoraNetwork pic.twitter.com/TlhImDBgRn — Ngaruiya Njeru (@GovernorNgarui4) June 9, 2020

“This man, who claims he works for a famous family, thereafter lied to the police that a massive demonstration had been organized in Karatina Town. As a result over 200 policemen in riot gear were mobilised from the entire Nyeri County to deal with the ghost demonstration,” he stated.

“People in Mathira Constituency, including primary school children, know my voice. I am also a Christian who is very civil in language use and I do not use vulgar language.”

The MP further noted that the Karatina Director of Criminal Investigations had declined to record his statement.

“I have today morning (June 10) lodged a formal complaint at Karatina Police Station over a fake video that has been in circulation alleging that I had given out money in order to plan violence and demonstrations in Karatina.

“The DCIO has declined to record my statement claiming that the investigations will be handled in Nairobi, this does not make sense given that the crime was committed in his area of jurisdiction and not in Nairobi.

“I am now appealing to the Director of Public Prosecution to order for speedy and thorough investigations to have the culprit apprehended for computer misuse and cybercrimes, giving false information to public officials and criminal libel against my person,” he said.

A fortnight ago, Rigathi’s accounts were frozen in an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering.

The three accounts are registered under two companies, Wamunyoro Investment and Technical Supplies and Services Limited, both owned by Gachagua.

He claimed that he was being targeted for supporting DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

“Threats of being charged can not change my conviction… I was taken to court and never betrayed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Being taken to court will not make me betray William Ruto, ” he said in a statement.

