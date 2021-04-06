Rift Valley Regional Commander Imposes 6PM Curfew In Three Counties Over Insecurity

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander George Natembeya has imposed dusk till dawn curfew in three counties due to increased cases of insecurity.

Speaking today, Natembeya announced that the 6AM to 6PM curfew will be imposed in Baringo North, Turkana East and Laikipia effective April 7, 2021.

This, Natembeya said was due to increased insecurity in the region that has led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the last couple of days.

“We have decided that even though the 30 days allowance was to end on April 23, we do not have time to wait. We have decided to restore the security operation which shall begin tomorrow. The operation this time will be more lethal,” he said.

He further added, “We shall not just target Baringo but also Turkana East and Laikipia. You already know that thugs still cattle and hide them at Laikipia nature conservancy. Some residents of Turkana East have also been firing guns rampantly.”

Last month, Natembeya directed Chiefs to officiate burials and ensure that the recommended Covid-19 protocols are adhered to following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive.

He warned chiefs of dire consequences in the event that a funeral is reported to have exceeded the attendees’ requirement capped at 100 people.

He said that chiefs should act in compliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directives last week and ensure that bodies are interred with 72 hours. Members of the public who will not follow the directives should be reported.

Natembeya also issued a warning to police officers allowing movement of vehicles beyond curfew hours, especially in Nakuru County, which is centrally located. He said corrupt police officers who were found taking bribes to allow movement would be dealt with.

To ensure discipline, Natembeya said roadblocks manned by multi-agency officers would be erected between Turbo, Uasin Gishu and Kinungi in Nakuru county.

