South Sudan Vice President Riek Machar, Wife Teny Test Positive For COVID-19

South Sudan’s Vice President Riek Machar and his wife Angelina Teny are coronavirus positive.

In a televised news conference Machar confirmed that he and his spouse who also serves as the Defense Minister, had contracted the disease from members of the High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19.

Mr Machar who rejoined the government of national unity in February, also told reporters that some of his staffers including security guards also tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

“We are still awaiting other tests and hopefully tomorrow we will have the full list (of positive cases among the Taskforce),” he said on Monday.

He did however note that they were all doing well.

“All our colleagues that have tested positive are in good health,” Dr Machar added.

According to the country’s first Vice President, he and his staff members will Self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

“A doctor may be visiting us until they tell us it is time to end the quarantine. All our colleagues will also be self-quarantining,” he stated.

Machar’s spokesperson James Gatdet Dak also noted that his boss and Teny were asymptomatic.

South Sudan’s first case of coronavirus was reported back in April. It was a UN staffer reporting for duty from overseas.

So far, the cases have shot to 290 and four deaths. South Sudan is yet to record a recovery.

In a report by Doctors Without Borders, MSF Head of Mission in South Sudan, Claudio Miglietta said the upsurge in the virus cases in South Sudan was worrying.

This was because the disease has spread to some of the largest and most congested displaced persons camps in the country.

“Tens of thousands of people living in the Protection of Civilian sites in South Sudan, such as Bentiu or Malakal, face a precarious existence in an overcrowded environment, living in dire conditions with flimsy small shelters where up to 12 family members live together, and with poor access to water and soap.

“Maintaining physical distance and adequate hygiene levels in these settings is nearly impossible,” Miglietta said.

