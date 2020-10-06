Ridgeways, Runda Record The Highest Returns To Investors In Real Estate – Cytonn Report

Residential apartments registered relatively higher average total returns to investors at 5.4 percent compared to detached markets at 4.2 percent in the third quarter of 2020.

This is according to Cytonn Investments’ Q3 ’2020 Markets Review, which notes that the retail and commercial office sectors recorded declines in rental yields to 7.4 percent and 7.2 percent in Q3’2020, from 7.8 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively in FY’2019.

The land sector recorded an overall annualized capital appreciation of 2.4 percent, indicating that investors still consider land as a good investment asset in the long term.

Read: Cytonn Eyes Real Estate Investment Trust Funds For Ridgeways, RiverRun Projects

“The main challenges facing the sector during the period under review were lower purchasing power as people have lost their jobs, travel restrictions which mainly affected the performance of the hospitality sector, business restructuring with some firms downsizing, constrained financing for developers, and the existing oversupply in the commercial office and retail sectors, with a surplus of 6.3 million square feet and 2.0 million square feet, respectively,” stated Effie Otieno, a Research Assistant at Cytonn.

In the residential sector, price appreciation in the market remained subdued with both detached units and apartments recording declines to 0.1 percent during the quarter. Ridgeways, Runda Mumwe and Thindigwa registered the highest capital appreciation at 3.0 percent, 2.6 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

According to the report, Gigiri, Westlands and Karen were the best performing office nodes in Q3’2020 recording rental yields of 9.0 percent, 8.1 percent, and, 8.1 percent, respectively, attributed to the relatively good infrastructure mainly the road networks easing access to the areas and exclusivity of the areas with high quality offices thus attracting high- end clients and premium rental prices.

Read: 92 Percent Of Women In Real Estate Have Experienced Sexual Harassment – Report

In the retail sector, Westlands and Karen were the best performing nodes recording average rental yields of 9.7% and 9.3%, respectively, attributed the residents’ high consumer purchasing power with the areas hosting high end income earners.

Out of the six sectors, the outlook is positive for one sector-land; neutral for three sectors-residential, retail and hospitality sector; and, negative for two sectors-commercial office and listed real estate.

“Therefore, the overall outlook for the real estate sector is neutral, supported by; positive demographics, improving infrastructure, improved access to mortgage, and, continued focus on affordable housing.,” the report noted.

Factors likely to constrain the growth of the sector going forward include; business restructuring and downsizing thus affecting uptake of office space, constrained finances for developers, tough economic environment which has limited consumer spending and the existing oversupply in the office and retail sectors.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu