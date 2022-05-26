Rick Ross, Hamisa Mobetto Confirm Relationship During Instagram Live

American Rapper Rick Ross has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto. The socialite, who is also Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz’ baby mama asked Ross to tell the fans if they were dating during a live session on Instagram Live.

The duo had hosted a Live session when fans asked them about their relationship.

“They (fans) wanna know if we’re dating,” Hamisa told Ross to which he answered, “Yes she’s mine”.

Previously, Ross had discussed the relationship during a radio interview, saying Mobeto was in a better position to explain the connection.

“To be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share,” Ross said at a past interview.

“She is such a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit and a huge entrepreneur I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her.”

The two sparked social media interest after Ross started making flirtatious comments on the Belaire brand ambassador’s posts on Instagram. They have previously met in a rendezvous in Dubai and even made it to popular gossip page, ‘The Shaderoom’ when Ross was accused of flirting with multiple women.

Early this year, Mobetto visited the US for a tour during which he spent time with the famed 42 year-old rapper.

During the live session on Wednesday, Hamisa reminded the hip-hop star that he was to gift her mother cows as dowry.

“My mother wants cows, you remember when you guys spoke?” Hamisa posed.

“Here dowry is paid by cows and she always asks where are the cows and I’m like ‘I’m gon’ talk to him’.”

