Ricardo Badoer: Wazito Spicing Up Kenyan Football

Wazito FC, christened Kenyan Premier League moneybags, are bulldozing their way to the Kenyan football table of men, because they can.

Since its acquisition by business mogul Ricardo Badoer a few years , the club has made it known, through action, they are not going to be a push over on and off the field.

Backed by Ricardo’s fat wallet, the club has in the recent past pulled a number of firsts; they became the first KPL club to open a merchandise shop and ensured all their matches are produced in HD and made available for free online.

In a league where most clubs barely survive, Wazito has moved a notch higher, ensuring players welfare is a top priority.

Despite the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ricardo made it clear his players will continue to earn their salaries.

The club’s latest raid saw them capture highly rated forward, Boniface Omondi, from defending league champions Gor Mahia.

“Hate it or Love it but all can agree on one thing , the fact that Wazito FC is making Kenyan Football more intresting,” a boisterous Ricardo fired on Twitter.

As we gear up to the next season, Wazito transfer business will most certainly be a focal point, who’s next for a raid?

